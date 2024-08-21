Northamptonshire Health Charity funds transformative multi-sensory room at Berrywood Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Health Charity is delighted to announce the successful completion of a multi-sensory comfort room at The Burrows, a 10-bed Child and Adolescent Specialist Inpatient unit in Northampton.

This vital project, supporting young people aged 13-18 with mental health and complex needs, was made possible through generous donations from the community.

The Burrows is located at Berrywood Hospital (part of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust) and provides essential assessment and treatment services for young people with a range of mental health issues and complex needs. This new facility marks a significant enhancement in the care and therapeutic options available to them.

The innovative multi-sensory comfort room is designed to help in a variety of ways by providing a calming and safe environment for young people experiencing distress, space for occupational therapy and sensory activities, including support for those with ASD, ADHD, and learning difficulties, and a comfortable area for recreational activities including movie watching and family visits.

The completion of this project will bring numerous benefits, such as the development of self-management skills for distress and anxiety, and improved engagement and focus to educational activities provided on the ward. This project has created a space that will promote healing, growth, and well-being, for the young people who use this service.

Northamptonshire Health Charity are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality, in particular, Robin and Roberta Gee, who, as Captains at Harlestone Golf club, raised an impressive total of £13,239.05 for this project and towards the Cardiology Department at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Sinead Fay, Ward Matron for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Inpatients at The Burrows, said,

“The Burrows is ecstatic about this wonderful donation. We cannot thank the Golf society enough. As you can imagine being an inpatient at such a young age, away from your family can be a scary process. Through the utilisation of the sensory room, we can connect with a young person which can make this period of their life just a little bit easier.”