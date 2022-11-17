Northamptonshire McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar has helped raised over £68,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities by organising the annual Northamptonshire Golf charity tournament.

The event, which has been running for 13 years, sees Perry welcome fellow franchisees and business stakeholders to come together for some friendly competition over a course of 18 Holes, for an important cause.

The annual event, which took place at Whittlebury Park Golf and Country Club saw 30 teams play 18 holes, and enjoy entertainment in the form of a raffle, auction, and dinner. Everyone who took part was there to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps provide ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families of seriously ill children whilst in hospital.

Franchisee Perry Akhtar and spokesperson, Caroline Sinclair for Ronald McDonald House Charity.

Having exceeded last years’ total with a sum of £66,978.58, the total raised over the years has resulted in an impressive amount of over £500,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The funds raised will go towards supporting families in the new Oxford Ronald McDonald House which opened in April 2020, as well as supporting the 13 existing Ronald McDonald Houses located across the country.