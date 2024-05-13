Northamptonshire Gets The Aurora

It's becoming the Aurora thing, In Northants with spectacular sightings across the county

Normally, Northamptonshire never gets to see the Aurora lights. But this year it has become the Norm. A 33% chance of seeing the Lights in Northamptonshire ended with locals flooding Pitsford from 10pm right uptill 01:30am. At times you can see the lights with the naked eye, but with a camera or phone, the lights are visible and very strong too.