Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tackle car fire in Northampton after arson attack

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 1.32pm yesterday (July 10) to reports of a car fire on Malcom Road, Northampton.

On arrival, the crew found the car fully alight, and the fire had spread to a nearby outbuilding.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and small tools to help put out the blaze.

A stock photo of a NFRS vehicle

Crews will be back in the area today to give advice to residents about how to keep their property safe from fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000419646 to ensure their report reaches the right person as quickly as possible.