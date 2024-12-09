Northamptonshire dad reunited with life-saving crews after cycling accident

A Northamptonshire man who was involved in a life-threatening bicycle accident in 2022 has been reunited with the team of people who worked tirelessly to save him.

Just after 7pm, on the evening of July 13, 2022, Chris Knight, 55, from Northampton, was riding his bicycle when he was thrown from the bike for reasons unknown. The impact Chris suffered caused immediate concussion, leaving him in critical condition.

The quick-thinking driver of the car behind him called 999, speaking to Emergency Medical Advisor Alison Williams alerting her to the serious situation currently unfolding enabling her to get Chris the help he desperately needed.

Paramedic Aaron Greenwood made his way swiftly to scene followed by Paramedic Kyle Madden and Technician Jade Smedley, Specialist Practitioner Matthew Stringfellow and Paramedic and Tactical Commander Daniel Hone.

L-R Danny Hone Duty Commander EMAS, Matthew Stringfellow Specialist Practitioner EMAS, Chris Knight, Faith Knight, Vicki Knight

As the crews arrived, they immediately assessed Chris’ condition concluding that time was of the essence. They were backed up on scene by the Helimed 54 crew of Janet Holmes and Richard Smith and together they all worked to provide life-saving care and treat his injuries, forming a plan to transport him from the location safely and providing interventions to stabilise Chris for his journey to hospital

Chris was airlifted to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital's major trauma unit, where doctors discovered he had sustained a traumatic diffuse axonal brain injury, a condition that can cause severe neurological impairment. He also had three broken ribs, a left-side pneumothorax (collapsed lung), and impaired hearing on his left side.

Following the accident, Chris fell into a coma for 15 days, during which time his condition was monitored closely, only waking on the morning of the scheduled switch-off of his life support system. He remained in critical care for an additional four weeks, receiving vital treatment to stabilise his injuries.

Chris’ recovery continued at the Central England Rehabilitation Unit in Leamington Spa, where he underwent four weeks of intensive rehabilitation. During this time, he had to re-learn essential daily activities such as breathing, eating, speaking, and walking. His rehabilitation involved physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and nursing care. Chris credits the support of the healthcare professionals who helped him regain his independence and continue his recovery.

Now, over two years later, Chris has made remarkable progress, recovering 90% of his previous abilities. He returned to work just under a year after the accident, gradually returned to cycling, running and other sports pursuits; taking his first steps running again with his physiotherapist in the gardens of the rehab unit, ran and completed the Lakeland 50 ultra-marathon on the two year anniversary of his wake up, and returned to driving seven months post his accident.

Chris’ recovery, however, was no small feat, and he remains incredibly grateful for the incredible care and support from the emergency services that saved his life.

Chris said: "It has been fantastic to meet some of the crew today. It's been nice to meet them and have that physical evidence and some relationship with the person who has given you so much important care at just the right time.

"I am very very grateful for the care I received all the way through. I do reflect on the fact that if I hadn't woke up, it would be very traumatic for my family and friends not to have me around and so I am very grateful for those who helped me and that I didn't have to put my family through that."

Chris was joined by his wife Vicki and daughter Faith at the reunion, sharing their recollection of the day their life was turned upside down.

They said: "It has been fantastic to meet the crew. We are so grateful they were there so quickly and we can't thank them enough. We are now looking forward to the future with some exciting things happening."

For the crew, it was a chance to meet Chris and see the amazing recovery he has had since that day in 2022.

Matthew Stringfellow, Specialist Paramedic said: "It is great to come back and see Chris. When we attended the job back in 2022, we were really concerned but seeing him today and how well he is doing is amazing. It is not too often we get to see what happens to a patient after an incident so it is great.

Danny Hone, Duty Commander said: "It is really positive and to see Chris in the way he is able to undertake his daily activities is remarkable."