Northamptonshire Community Foundation takes on new financial hardship fund

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is delighted to be working in partnership with The Horne Foundation to distribute the newly established Robert Horne Employee Fund.

The Robert Horne Group was a family-owned paper merchant that moved to Northampton in 1975, becoming a public company in 1984 before being bought by Dutch international company Buhrmann Tetterode for £154 million in 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horne Foundation was set up when The Robert Horne Group became a public company, and this fund aims to support former employees of The Robert Horne Group who may be in need of a bursary because they find themselves in financial hardship during the current challenging financial climate. On behalf of The Robert Horne Group, Northamptonshire Community Foundation are looking for previous employees of The Robert Horne Group who may benefit from the Robert Horne Employee Fund.

Rachel McGrath, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation

A representative for the Horne Foundation Michael Bairstow said: ‘The trustees of The Horne Foundation, formed at the time when the company went public, has now decided to pass some of its remaining fund to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation for the benefit of any former employee of the Group who is suffering any form of financial stress in today’s difficult times. This decision is entirely consistent with the family atmosphere that was always present within the Robert Horne company throughout its many years of successful trading.’

Rachel McGrath, CEO for Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the Horne Foundation and thanks to their incredible generosity have on their behalf established The Robert Horne Employee Fund to provide bursaries that will support past employees of the Robert Horne Publishing Group. We know through our longstanding work on bursary awards the incredible and life changing difference such support can make. The bursary awards will help provide a safety net and alleviate financial hardship during what are tough times for many local residents. If you are a past employee of the Robert Horne Publishing Group and struggling during the current cost of living crisis, then the foundation would like to hear from you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to apply, there is an application form to complete and submit. To find out more, visit Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website.