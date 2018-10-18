Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s bid to help vulnerable elderly people this winter

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has teamed up with The Big Give Christmas Challenge - the UK’s biggest online match funding campaign - to help vulnerable elderly people.

The foundation is raising funds for the Surviving Winter appeal which aims to save lives and help socially isolated and vulnerable elderly people.

Last year, a total of £18,319.66 was raised and the Christmas Challenge offers the potential to significantly increase this.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s recent Hidden Needs research indicates that the highest area of population growth in the county is people aged 65 and over, accounting for 17.3 per cent of the population.

With many of these people living alone, and with concerns over social isolation and the cold winter months, action needs to be taken now to prevent fuel and food poverty, as well as social isolation for the older community.

Winter deaths from causes directly linked to the cold and poor living conditions are preventable.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation wants to reduce the number of socially isolated and vulnerable elderly people who die from such conditions to zero.

Funds raised will be distributed directly to both individuals and organisations dedicated to helping the elderly and vulnerable within the local community.

The provision of ‘Keep Warm’ packs, hot meals and social activities are just some of the ways funding raised will help towards solving the problem.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation have partnered with The Big Give to double donations made online between Giving Tuesday on November 27 and December 4.

Megan Neilan, of Golden Years, a community group aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation in elderly people in Wellingborough, said: “We have been able to expand the services and accommodate more people into the group due to the financial support we received from the foundation.”

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Please help us to ensure those who are less fortunate can stay warm and healthy this winter.

“Every penny raised will be passed to those in greatest need.’

To donate, go to https://secure.thebiggive.org.uk/project/25676.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is a grant giving charity and provides much needed and often life changing grants to some of the county’s most vulnerable and in need people.