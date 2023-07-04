News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire Community Foundation recruiting trustees to oversee work supporting vulnerable local residents

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is recruiting up to three trustees to join their Board from November 2023.
By Hazel MunnContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

The Board of Trustees acts collectively to govern the foundation, which is the leading grant-making charity in the county, promoting and managing philanthropy to create long-term and sustainable funding for the voluntary and community sector.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: ‘We warmly welcome interest from a broad range of people that are passionate about Northamptonshire’s communities and especially candidates with expertise or experience in the areas of investment, equity, diversity and inclusion, use of digital technologies and environmental philanthropy.’

Interest is welcomed from people who have a love for, and a strong connection to, Northamptonshire, and who share a passion for making a difference through charitable giving and philanthropy. To find out more, including information about how to apply, visit the Vacancies page on Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website: www.ncf.uk.com/vacancies

A group of Northamptonshire Community Foundation staff &amp; trustees on a recent away dayA group of Northamptonshire Community Foundation staff &amp; trustees on a recent away day
