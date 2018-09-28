Northamptonshire coffee morning that started around a kitchen table raises £200,000 for charities

A MacMillan coffee morning, which started in a kitchen 16 years ago, has now raised more than £200,000 for charities in Northamptonshire and beyond.

More than 75 traders from all over the country got together on Wednesday and Thursday this week to sell their wares and to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support in Northampton, Helen & Douglas House children's hospice based in Oxford and Child Bereavement UK Milton Keynes, at an event held at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester.



The event, organised by the Whittlebury Charity Fare Committee, first started 10 years ago at the hotel - with 100 per cent of the committees' proceeds being donated to those in need every year.



The committee, made up of six members including founder Sam Satchell, have been hard at work since January shortlisting applicants to host their stalls.



Committee member Emma Danby said: "Whittlebury Charity Fare Committee started as a Macmillan Coffee Morning and it has grown over the years into a massive event with 75 stall holders coming from all over the country.



"We had people from Durham, Somerset and local people as well. We had over 800 people come through the doors throughout the two days.



"I think it was a good day out and then in the evening people had a glass of prosecco and went shopping.



"It was a really fun, happy occasion and we are so grateful for everybody coming to help us host the event. Because we are sponsored - all the money we raise goes to charity.



"I think we all know people that have been affected by cancer and bereavement."