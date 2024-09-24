Northamptonshire charity Cycle4Cynthia will not be rescheduled this year
In a statement released this afternoon, the hospice said: “Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Cycle4Cynthia 2024 event yesterday. Due to the immense amount of work involved in organising the event, as well as the permissions we require from local authorities to run, and the winter weather ahead, we are unable to reschedule the event this year.
“The decision to cancel was not taken lightly. In 21 years, we haven’t had to cancel before, but the torrential rain, route flooding and thunder and lightning meant that it was simply unsafe to continue.
“We are immensely grateful for all the community support in the past 24 hours and apologise wholeheartedly for letting down our cyclists and supporters.
“Any participants who would still like to take on the challenge individually at a time convenient to them can do so using the downloadable GPX routes on our website or using their own routes. We are asking those who do complete the challenge to let us know and send pictures so that we can champion their achievements online and send out participation medals.
“We would also like to thank our corporate sponsors, Chelton Brown, Wollaston BMW, EMW Law, Haddonstone, Piroto, McManus, HCR Hewitson, Whites of Earls Barton and Tranex Communications for their continued support.
“Cycle4Cynthia is our biggest fundraiser and sadly the cancellation will have a huge financial impact on the charity. We’ve already been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis this year and our income is down. Not running yesterday’s event could mean we will lose another £40,000 which will have an impact on the care we can provide for our patients.
“If anyone is able to make a donation in support of the Cycle4Cynthia event, we would be very grateful. All donations can be made at https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/donate/. Make sure you leave a comment stating the gift is for Cycle4Cyntia. Thank you so much.
“The date for our 2025 Cycle4Cynthia event has been confirmed as 21st September, 2025 at Althorpe House and we hope that everyone will get behind us again then to make it a great success.”
