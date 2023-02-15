Northamptonshire charity after headline sponsor for its summer fundraiser

A Northamptonshire charity has started the search for a headline sponsor to support its annual Water Dash fundraiser this summer.

The Lewis Foundation’s family-friendly event is set to take place on Saturday 15th July 23 at 1pm at Upton Country Park, and will bring adults and children of all ages together for a collective cause, promising water ninjas, giant inflatable slides and a whole heap of aquatic-inspired fun.

To support the event and raise awareness of the work the charity does providing free gifts to adult cancer patients, The Lewis Foundation is looking for one company to take their headline sponsorship package and be their Gold Sponsors for the 2023 event.

Photo shows finish line competitors from the 2022 event.

Founder Lorraine Lewis said, “This event will celebrate our seventh anniversary, but it’s only made possible by support from our sponsors. They enable us to put on a fantastic event which brings the local community together and ensures we can continue to provide comfort and happiness to individuals as they go through cancer treatment.”

Headline sponsors will receive publicity in all pre, during and post-event promotion, including company logo on all marketing materials, social media posts and video messages, and mentions in any radio and press and PR for the event. It is also a great opportunity for companies to show their commitment to the local community whilst giving back to a great cause.

Craig Chiles was one of the participants at last years’ race and said: “The Lewis Foundation’s ‘Water Dash’ fundraising event was well organised, well attended, brilliant fun and, most importantly, raised valuable money and awareness for the charity. I look forward to continuing to support this amazing charity again in the future.”

The Lewis Foundation now serves 17 hospitals in the East Midlands, delivering 2,500 free gift and care packs each month which include overnight essentials, toiletries, and other helpful items for patients undergoing cancer treatment.