Northamptonshire caravan site on flood alert following overnight rainfall

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning at a Northamptonshire caravan site following yesterday's heavy rain.

The River Nene has been rising in response to yesterday's rainfall - near Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site - which has today resulted in the flooding of low lying land and roads near the site.

The Environment Agency today issued a statement: 'We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

'Property flooding isn't expected, however the access road to Cogenhoe Mill caravan site is likely to be impacted.

'We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.'