Northamptonshire bride and groom traipsed home after police halted speeding wedding car driver

A Northamptonshire couple, who had just tied the knot, were forced to walk home after their wedding car driver was found speeding, with no insurance.

PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team stopped a BMW travelling at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Saturday (April 21), which was transporting a couple home after they had just got hitched.

He Tweeted: 'Just stopped a BMW doing 46 in a 30. Driver was transporting a happily married couple home after their wedding. Sadly he didn’t have insurance either so they ended up walking the rest of the way home'.

After being questioned on Twitter about why Northants Police did not step in and go the extra mile to take the couple to their destination, he responded: 'There is no discretion when someone is driving with no insurance.

'How could we justify letting an uninsured vehicle carry on? Northants police haven’t ruined their day. Their choice of driver did by not having insurance. As well as putting their lives & others at risk by speeding'.

But the couple were still in 'high spirits' and asked to have a selfie with PC Lee before walking two minutes home after the incident.