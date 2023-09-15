Northamptonshire brain cancer patient urges support for charity petition

Watch more videos on Shots!

Helen and Mark Hannam, of Towcester, Northamptonshire, were newlyweds who, having recently returned from their honeymoon, had made the decision to start trying for a baby.

They were finally getting on the property ladder after purchasing a house in Blackheath, South East London, and Helen, a chartered surveyor, had been promoted in a job she loved, to assistant director of global property company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Everything seemed to be going great until Helen began suffering from headaches and experiencing tunnel vision in 2015.

The 36-year-old said: “I went straight to an optician and was told I had ocular migraine, which was nothing to worry about. I had thought I was losing my vision, so to be told my problem was temporary and would resolve itself was a huge relief.”

But when her headaches persisted and the paracetamol she was taking failed to help, she went to see a GP who attributed them to her having low blood pressure.

Helen said: “By the time Mark and I moved into our new house, I was being sick in the mornings. My colleagues assumed I was pregnant, but I had taken tests and knew I wasn’t.

“I struggled to get an appointment after registering at a new doctors’ surgery but, when I did,

that GP diagnosed me with depression, which I knew I didn’t have, and prescribed me anti-depressants, which I never collected.”

It was about a week later that Helen experienced a strange sensation in her chest and became paranoid she was being watched and followed. She went to bed early but woke up shortly after to be sick and then suffered her first seizure.

Helen said: “All of a sudden, my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I had my first seizure. Mark dialled 999 and an ambulance arrived eight minutes later. I had two further seizures in hospital and was eventually told I had a mass in my brain.

“It sounds silly to say but, after all the misdiagnoses, I felt relieved to finally know what was wrong with me. The doctor said my tumour was so large that, if it wasn’t for my seizures alerting us to it, I would have been dead in four to six weeks.”

After spending Christmas 2015 in hospital, on strong steroids to reduce the swelling in her brain, Helen was discharged and scheduled for a craniotomy in January 2016.

Following an 11-and-a-half-hour surgery, her tumour was identified as a grade 3 astrocytoma. She went on to have 33 sessions of radiotherapy and five cycles of chemotherapy, and is grateful to still be alive almost eight years later.

But it has not been easy. She had emergency surgery last year after suffering a bleed on her brain and was unable to walk, talk or write after.

Helen said: “It was pretty serious. I couldn’t recognise anyone and wasn’t talking sense. I was going downhill so fast my parents thought I was dying in front of their eyes. I even had the last rights read to me at one point.”

As well as being unable to work and having moved out of London to be closer to family, Helen and Mark have made the difficult decision not to have any children.

Helen said: “We both feel it would be unfair to bring a child into the world knowing how uncertain my future is. I’ve still got brain cancer, I’ve still got a hole in my head and I still have seizures. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision, though.”

She added: “When I was diagnosed, I was told the hope, with treatment, was to give me ‘substantial’ years. Substantial will mean different things to different people but it’s been almost eight years since my diagnosis and I’m still alive, for which I am very grateful.

“It’s my faith and my family that have got me through it. I refuse to be beaten by my brain tumour; I don’t want to die, I’m only 36.”

Now Helen is campaigning alongside the charity Brain Tumour Research to help its petition to increase research funding reach 100,000 signatures, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.

The charity is calling on the Government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.

It wants the Government to recognise brain tumour research as a critical priority and says the increase in research investment would put brain tumours in line with the spend on cancers of breast, bowel and lung, as well as leukaemia.

She said: “It only takes two minutes to sign this petition and will help save lives. I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I have and would urge everyone to take the time to add their signature and share with friends and family.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Helen’s story is a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of this disease, which can affect anyone at any time. We’re really grateful to her for supporting our petition and for helping us to raise awareness.

“For too long governments have put brain tumours on the ‘too difficult to think about’ pile. Five years after the Government announced £40 million for brain cancer research, less than £11 million has been spent. Patients and families continue to be let down by a funding system that is built in silos and not fit for purpose.

“If everyone can spare just a few minutes to sign and share, we will soon hit the 100,000 signatures we need and help find a cure, bringing hope to families whose loved ones have been affected by brain tumours.”

To sign and share the petition before it closes at the end of October 2023, go to www.braintumourresearch.org/petition.