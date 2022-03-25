Northamptonshire base jumper dies following accident on holiday in France

A Northamptonshire base jumper has died in a base jumping accident while on holiday in France.

Local reports say the 34-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unconscious hanging from his sail on a wall on Tuesday (March 22) when he had just jumped from the Bournillon cliff.

He was on holiday with three friends when the tragedy happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire base jumper died in Grenoble hospital following the tragic accident

The base-jumper, said to be from Newnham, near Daventry, was rescued by firefighters after a companion activated his distress beacon after failing to see his friend's sail open.

He was flown to Grenoble University Hospital Centre by helicopter in critical condition but later sadly died.

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy.

A spokesman for the local force said: "We are investigating to find out the cause of this accident.

"It appears that the man had possibly opened his parachute and then crashed into a cliff but at present we don’t know exactly what happened."

The group had reportedly been holidaying in Millau where they had been base jumping – an extreme sport where participants jump from cliffs and buildings.

On Tuesday the weather was clear and the group decided to base jump in the gorges de la Bourne in the picturesque town of Châtelus, close to the Italian and Swiss borders.

Base jumpers often use wing suits to glide down after jumping off steep cliffs.