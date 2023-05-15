Northampton's rising pop star Tammy Mariah reveals debut single 'Go Away’

Northampton's rising pop star Tammy Mariah sets an example for young girls and takes back her control on her self-penned empowering debut single 'Go Away.' Conquering disrespect and toxic mind games, Tammy Mariah uses her voice and a growing audience of over 125k TikTok Followers to spread her message of self-empowerment and self-love. 'Go Away' recently reached number 7 in the Music Week commercial pop charts.

'Go Away' is not only a full-certified pop smash, but it is also Tammy Mariah's rule book for practicing selfworth. "My heart and mind are through with playing your games, so go away", she sings confidently and unapologetically, taking matters into her hands. 'Go Away' also acts as the first taster of Tammy Mariah's debut album which expands on similar themes.

Currently working on her debut record, Tammy Mariah is in prestigious company with the creme de la creme of the music industry, including multi-platinum-selling Norwegian Producer Janski as well as Ruff Loaderz, who have worked with some of the biggest names in pop and dance. Also, Louise Porter, the creator of multi-platinum and MOBO Award-winning UK girl group Mis-Teeq.

'Go Away' is produced by Jan Lindvaag aka Janski, and co-written with DJ Movada and Janski with a dance remix by Ruff Loaderz.

As a 22-year-old, Tammy Mariah understands the competitive market, and hence building a strong and loyal TikTok fanbase, where she often connects with her fans and showcases her acting skills with mini skits. Her impressive following of 125K confirms Tammy Mariah's natural charisma and talent to speak to the masses.

Influenced by global female role models like Christina Aguilera, Pink, Adele, Dua Lipa, and Ava Max, Tammy Mariah has been taking notes, studying, and manifesting a career as an inspiring pop star. Determined to reach for the stars, she has only known singing and songwriting as her fate as she started performing at five and had her first recording session at the tender age of 11 years old.

Named after the legends Tammy Wynette and Mariah Carey by her parents, Tammy Mariah is destined for greatness. Not leaving anything up to chance, with vocal, dancing, and acting lessons, Tammy Mariah is a well-rounded triple threat finding comfort in expressing herself via music and songwriting.

Working tirelessly and honing her craft, Tammy Mariah is dedicated to fulfilling her dreams of topping the charts. Perfecting her craft and she works regularly with Internationally renowned celebrity choreographer Paulette Minott (Rihanna, Neyo, Mariah Carey, Myriam Fares, Victoria Beckham, Sugababes, Mis-Teeq) in preparation for live shows.