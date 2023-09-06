Northampton's Kingsley Primary School celebrates a successful Ofsted report

Watch more videos on Shots!

In the glowing report, Ofsted recognised that pupils had a real sense of belonging given by the tagline 'We Are Kingsley'. It goes on to state that the school environment is calm and orderly, and pupils behave very well. Leaders of the school have high expectations for all pupils to achieve as well as they possibly can. It also says that staff encourage pupils to know and follow the ‘RAISE’ values of ‘respect, aspiration, integrity, synergy and endeavour’.

In the report, inspectors stated that parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school and that they would highly recommend it to other parents. One parent, typical of many, stated, ‘Kingsley is a wonderful school, with caring, supportive teachers that go beyond to ensure children have a great learning experience.’

Other highlights from the report include:

Kingsley Primary School Northampton

Children in the early years get off to a good start. They enjoy learning and playing together and follow well-established routines. The environment is vocabulary-rich.

Teachers adapt opportunities for pupils with SEND to learn the curriculum through the use of widgets, resources and preteaching.

Pupils who speak English as an additional language are very well supported and access the same curriculum as their peers.

Pupils have an excellent understanding of fundamental British values and protected characteristics. They know to respect people’s differences. Many pupils say: ‘We are all special and unique and it does not matter what we look like. It’s the person inside that counts.’

