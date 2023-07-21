Chelton Brown have been instructed to list the prominent 4.5 acre site in St James for the sum of £3.2 million pounds.

The site has remains unused following the bus depot being resited to the Rothersthorpe Industrial Estate. in 2013. The site now lends itself to numerous schemes from commercial/industrial, mixed use residential Apartments and houses subject to planning permission of course.

This incredible historic site opened in 1905 as a Tram Depot, the tram lines are still in place. The devlopment also includes the prominent and iconic, 1939 Art Deco Transport Office on St James Road.

Northampton Bus Depot

Strong interest in anticipated for this fantastically location.