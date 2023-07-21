News you can trust since 1931
Northampton's former Edwardian bus station is listed for sale

The former Bus Depot in St James been placed on the market for sale by Northampton Agents, Chelton Brown.
By Victoria CoppContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

Chelton Brown have been instructed to list the prominent 4.5 acre site in St James for the sum of £3.2 million pounds.

The site has remains unused following the bus depot being resited to the Rothersthorpe Industrial Estate. in 2013. The site now lends itself to numerous schemes from commercial/industrial, mixed use residential Apartments and houses subject to planning permission of course.

This incredible historic site opened in 1905 as a Tram Depot, the tram lines are still in place. The devlopment also includes the prominent and iconic, 1939 Art Deco Transport Office on St James Road.

Northampton Bus Depot
Strong interest in anticipated for this fantastically location.

For further information contact Mario Bartella on 07769 676673

