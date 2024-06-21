Northampton’s first four-star hotel pledges to ‘support local’ following extensive rebrand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town centre hotel that has undergone a seven-figure investment programme has underlined its commitment to Northampton by pledging to support local suppliers wherever possible.

The Mercure Hotel in Silver Street becomes the town centre’s first four-star hotel as a result of the upgrade, which has seen all 146 bedrooms given a fresh new look as well as a wide-ranging overhaul of public spaces such as the lobby, reception and bar areas.

The hotel will be operated under a franchise agreement and the extensive renovation has seen a real focus on the ‘market town’ heritage of Northampton, celebrating both the history and future of the Market Square.

Hotel manager James Simpson said: “It’s really pleasing to see all the hard work of the past 12 months come together. This has been an incredibly exciting journey to be a part of as we become the town centre’s first four-star hotel.

The Mercure Hotel Northampton is officially back open following a seven-figure rebrand and upgrade

“The hotel is themed around the concept of a Market Square, with concessions for small local independents. We already have Yellow Bourbon supplying our coffee area, Warner’s gin stocked in the bar and Phipps beer on tap and we hope to develop partnerships with many other local businesses to emphasise our commitment to the local area.”

As part of its refit, the hotel partnered with several local charities to rehome old fixtures and fittings, ensuring furniture didn’t end up in landfill. Beds, tables, chairs and other pieces of furniture have now been given a new lease of life around the county.

The charity theme will now continue, with the hotel working with its two charity partners Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northamptonshire Mind, to lay on a special afternoon tea. A proportion of every sale will go direct to the charities to help raise funds for their vital services.

Group commercial manager, Simon Smith, said: “Our work with local charities and good causes has been one of my personal highlights of this project and I’m really looking forward to developing those relationships further in the months to come.

The hotel has had a seven-figure makeover

“As a hotel, we want to make a real difference to the community we serve and I can’t wait to welcome guests for afternoon tea so we can raise money for these worthy causes together.”

The hotel has recently benefited from the makeover of the nearby St Katherine’s Gardens and the redevelopment of the Market Square is expected to further regenerate the area.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It’s always pleasing to see a business commit its long-term future to Northampton and this investment is a real show of confidence in what lies ahead for the town centre.

“The work in St Katherine’s Gardens gives hotel guests a green space to enjoy during their stay while they will be just moments away from the new Market Square which promises to be an exciting new hub for the town centre.”