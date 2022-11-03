Northampton Town join Walter Tull medal campaign as petition gathers momentum

A campaign to see First World War Hero Walter Tull be posthumously awarded the medal he was recommended but did not receive is gathering momentum.

Northampton Town FC this week joined hundreds of other supporters who want to Honour Walter Tull by Awarding him the Military Cross and by Erecting a Statue in London

On 25th March 1918 Walter Tull was killed in action in Northern France during the Second Battle of the Somme. Despite brave efforts by his men who risked their own lives, his body was never recovered. He was just 29 years old. His commanding officers wrote to his family to say that they had recommended him to be awarded the Military Cross.

Walter Tull British Army Officer 1914 to 1918

He served his country from 1914 to 1918. It was highly unusual for a soldier that had served for so long and then recommended for a Military Cross not to receive it.

His brave men saw past his race, unfortunately, the military rules in place at the time did not. He was never awarded a Military Cross according to the military rules, people of colour were not allowed to be an officer or receive that medal.

The campaign backed by his descendants seeks to raise his profile and redress this for him

Walter Tull Family statement:"As Walter is our granduncle and a family member, we have always been proud of his courage and great sacrifice – although his loss saddens us, like millions of other families who suffered loss in this terrible war.

We fully understand the sentiment and principles that underpin the campaign to have the Military Cross awarded to Walter posthumously, and we also understand that it is ultimately for others to decide the merits of this case.

Campaign organiser and founder of https://Waltertull.org Nick Marr statement:

"Walter's men repeatedly risked their lives to recover his body, his family have official letters recommending Walter the medal he deserves"

"Walter Tull was almost forgotten in history and a statue would make a permanent reminder and inspiration for us all"

37 MPs signed an early-day motion in 2007 to have a statue ( ideally located in White Hall) Motion text

“That this House fully supports the campaign to recognise the achievements of Walter Tull with a statue in his honour”

Northampton Town Statement

“Northampton Town Football Club proudly support the campaign to raise the profile of one our former players, Walter Tull, as his inspirational story deserves to be seen and heard far and wide.

“Walter was a man of huge courage and someone we are proud to say played for the Cobblers. He was the first British-born black army officer and the first black officer to lead white British troops into battle as well as one of the first black professional footballers, playing over 100 games for Northampton Town.

“He is remembered here at Sixfields with the memorial in his name that stands proudly outside the stadium and the road around the complex that bears his name. We believe his achievements, his bravery, and his courage is deserving of the widest possible recognition and we wholeheartedly support the campaign.”