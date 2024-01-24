Northampton Town Council freezes its council tax charge for third consecutive year
The decision means that a Band D property in the Northampton parish will still pay £48.78 per year (just under 94 pence per week) to the town council for the 2024/25 financial year, beginning on 6th April, the same amount as in 2023/24, 2022/23 and 2021/22.
The charge helps to fund the town council’s services and is collected as part of West Northamptonshire’s wider council tax bill.
Cllr Marriott, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee said: “With the cost of living ever increasing, we have once again taken the decision not to increase the amount the town council charges residents living in the Northampton Parish area, as part of their overall council tax bill.
“As councillors, we are here to try and respond to the needs of the communities we represent, so we hope that this freeze will help to ease some of the financial pressure on households.
“We strive to provide value for money by delivering and supporting a year- round programme of free and inclusive family events and projects within the town, alongside coordinating civic activities and awarding grants to community groups and organisations.”
In 2023/ 2024 financial year, the town council organised and delivered events including St Georges’ Day, Eid Festival, Coronation Community Festival, Oak Apple Day, Armed Forces Day Parade, Fireworks on the Racecourse, Remembrance Sunday and the Christmas Lights Switch On at Becket’s Park.
Bands in the Park saw free live music performances at Abington Park every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between April and September, while hundreds of planters and hanging baskets were placed throughout the town during the summer months as part of Northampton in Bloom.
The council supported several heritage and cultural events including Diwali, Northampton Carnival, Heritage Open Days and Northampton Music Festival. It also awarded almost £100,00 in grant aid (to date) to support local community groups and voluntary organisations.