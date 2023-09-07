Northampton Town community staff awarded Rose of Northamptonshire awards

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards were first launched in 2021 by the High Sheriff's Office, the Lord Lieutenancy, and what was at the time Northamptonshire County Council. The Awards were part of the Unsung Heroes Initiative, looking to identify and express thanks to groups and individuals who worked tirelessly to keep communities safe, and businesses moving, during the global Covid-19 crisis.

In 2023, this county-wide awards initiative is being re-launched by a partnership between the North and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities and Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The awards are supported by several representatives for the county, including James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieuntenant of Northamptonshire; Crispin Holborrow DL, High Sheriff; Chairman André González De Savage, Chair of West Northamptonshire Council; Chairman Larry Henson, Chair of North Northamptonshire Council.

Damon has been awarded the Rose of Northamptonshire Award for his work around sustainability. His key influence in the club's Planet League victory and engaging the younger generation in such an important topic has inspired so many across the county. Additionally, he raised over £10,000 towards tackling child poverty by running a staggering 750km across 12 weeks.

Damon Fox and Akshay Mistry with Morcea Walker

Damon who is the Northampton Town Community Trust Business Development Manager said:"It's a real honour to receive an award like this, as a Community Trust it is natural to be out engaging and inspiring anyone from young people to adults to take part in anything that will help our community."

Akshay received the award for his continued success within the club's Health & Wellbeing department delivering across Man v Fat, Fit Cobblers & NHS Health Check programmes. Over the last year his projects have been instrumental in tackling weight loss and improving the health of staff across businesses throughout Northamptonshire.

Akshay, who is our Health & Wellbeing Officer said:“It's a great privilege to receive such a prestigious award and it all wouldn't be possible without the support and hard work of all the amazing staff and volunteers involved in all the health and wellbeing projects who all deserve to be recognised for their work in the community."

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieuntenant of Northamptonshire said:“I am delighted that the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards are being re-launched. This gives all of us in Northamptonshire an opportunity to recognise the incredibly valuable contributions that individuals and groups make to our lives in the county. This also highlights the importance of volunteering which is one of the key themes of the Coronation.”