Northampton town centre road closed after reports of materials blown off roof of building

A Northampton town centre road is closed this afternoon (Monday March 13) after reports that materials have been blown off the roof of Sol Central.

Firefighters are on scene at Marefair dealing with the incident following strong winds throughout the town.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area

Marefair is closed this afternoon (March 13).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Marefair in Northampton town centre is currently closed to cars and pedestrians while we attend an incident.

“The closure is in place between Saint Peter's Way and Horse Market, and we would urge everyone to avoid the area until this is resolved.”

A fire service spokesman added: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Marefair in Northampton town centre shortly before 12.30pm today after receiving reports of loose roof panels on a commercial premises.

“Crews attended and put cordons in place before checking the structural integrity of the remaining panels in the wind.

“Firefighters requested the attendance of Northamptonshire Police to put a road closure in place along Marefair.

“An aerial appliance is being used to help crews inspect the roof panels.”

