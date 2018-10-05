Northampton to see 'unwanted eyesores' turned into new flats

The site of a former garage fire ‘explosion’ and derelict removals site in Northampton will soon be turned into 36 trendy new flats.

Back in 2015 oil containers exploded at the Auto Services garage on Ruskin Road in Kingsthorpe. Eyewitness reports at the time suggested the fire began outside the premises, before spreading to a nearby stack of tyres, vehicles and a set of oil drums, which burst in the heat.

Pictures have been revealed of the Ruskin Road site, too.

Northampton-based developers, Andy James and Sunjay Soni of Bauhaus Living, purchased the garage and worked with Northampton Borough Council to agree the best way to redevelop the site to better suit the community

Andy, said: "With housing in such demand locally, it was agreed to turn the disused commercial garage into residential use, with planning approved for 14 new apartments with parking."

The apartments are now under construction with building work expected to be complete in April 2019.

The duo, who have also redeveloped two sites on Hazelwood Road, are also taking on the derelict H Brown Removals and Transport Ghost Signs Site on St Andrews Road.

The former business operated from this site back in the 1930s.

In 2010 outline planning permission for demolition of the existing buildings and construction of residential units was granted but it has been left dormant and undeveloped for the past eight years.

Eventually, in 2017, Bauhaus Living stepped in and purchased the site to redevelop it into 22 apartments and demolition of the existing commercial building is underway with construction planned for soon after.

Andy added: "Northampton will soon see some unwanted eyesores turned into much needed quality housing for the area.

"We are currently redeveloping two central locations that have stood derelict and unloved for many years."