Northampton teenager hits jackpot with new wheelchair

A Northampton teenager has been presented with her own set of wheels paid for by a casino and gaming industry charity fund.

Thanks to the joint fundraising efforts of customers and staff at Beacon Bingo Northampton, Abbie Callen is the proud owner of a new powered wheelchair.

Now the 14-year-old will be able to be more independent and socialise with her friends.

Beacon Bingo, is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS, which aims to provide specialised powered wheelchairs for children.

Abbie has FSHD, a form of Muscular Dystrophy, which is causing increasing weakness in her face, shoulders and arm muscles and is gradually affecting her spinal muscles, hips and feet and also means she is unable to smile,

Abbie’s mum, Joanne said: “Abbie is now struggling to walk outside due to instability and fatigue meaning if she were to fall she could sustain severe injuries.

“Due to her shoulder weakness she is unable to self-propel, so this powered wheelchair will make a huge difference - We’re extremely thankful to Beacon Bingo.”

Beacon Bingo Northampton manager, Paul Cooke, said: “It’s so rewarding to know that our fundraising efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Abbie.”