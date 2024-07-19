Northampton teacher training partnership rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted
NTTP works with 25 partnership secondary schools across Northamptonshire to provide outstanding teacher training at secondary level.
This is a huge success for the partnership schools, which are located around the town and wider county, and celebrates the fantastic teaching and training occurring in each of them. This was noted by Ofsted, who reported that "trainees are incredibly well-prepared for the realities of teaching", including experiencing "exceptional opportunities to understand and apply teaching approaches to support pupils with SEND".
Following a thorough four-day inspection process in May 2024, inspectors noted that "trainees thoroughly enjoy this ‘phenomenal’ course".
The company says it has a 100 percent completion and employment rate, with most trainees securing posts in local schools. If you are interested in joining the NTTP, whose "exceptionally strong and trusted reputation" has trained more 400 trainees, visit: www.nttp.co.uk
Applications re-open on August 25 for the 2024 cohort. If you are interested in training in September 2025, applications will open in October 2024.
For required qualifications, visit: www.nttp.co.uk/how-to-apply
The full report can be found here: Northampton Teacher Training Partnership - Open - Find an Inspection Report - Ofsted
