Northampton teacher training partnership rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long established teacher training provider, Northampton Teacher Training Partnership (NTTP) has been confirmed as ‘outstanding’ in all categories by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NTTP works with 25 partnership secondary schools across Northamptonshire to provide outstanding teacher training at secondary level.

This is a huge success for the partnership schools, which are located around the town and wider county, and celebrates the fantastic teaching and training occurring in each of them. This was noted by Ofsted, who reported that "trainees are incredibly well-prepared for the realities of teaching", including experiencing "exceptional opportunities to understand and apply teaching approaches to support pupils with SEND".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a thorough four-day inspection process in May 2024, inspectors noted that "trainees thoroughly enjoy this ‘phenomenal’ course".

The company says it has a 100 percent completion and employment rate, with most trainees securing posts in local schools. If you are interested in joining the NTTP, whose "exceptionally strong and trusted reputation" has trained more 400 trainees, visit: www.nttp.co.uk

Applications re-open on August 25 for the 2024 cohort. If you are interested in training in September 2025, applications will open in October 2024.

For required qualifications, visit: www.nttp.co.uk/how-to-apply

The full report can be found here: Northampton Teacher Training Partnership - Open - Find an Inspection Report - Ofsted