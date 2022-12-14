Northampton stylist scoops Hairdresser of the Year at British Hairdressing Awards 2022

Rebecca Jacques, 26, a top stylist at Northampton’s Daniel Granger Hairdressing salon, has been unveiled as the Hairdresser of the Year for the Eastern region at the British Hairdressing Awards 2022.

These awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and were hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, with a performance by artist Professor Green.

Rebecca, receiving her award in front of a 1,300-strong crowd, said: “Winning this top award and surrounded by some of the very best in the business is incredible. This is proof that Northampton punches above its weight and that you can get an award-winning cut and service right here.

Rebecca Jacques, with boss Daniel Granger.

“Sharing the night with salon founder Daniel Granger was really exciting. I remember Daniel first encouraging me to enter and my mind was racing with ideas from the word ‘go’.”

Daniel, owner of the salon and star of E4’s makeover programme Body Fixers, said: “This is a win for Rebecca, for our salon and for Northampton, which has – and it’s now official - some of the best hairdressers in the UK.

“I’ve been a finalist myself four times and I couldn’t be prouder of Rebecca this year. That’s when it becomes a true honour – supporting a team member to get the recognition they deserve.”