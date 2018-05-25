Northampton solicitors fund charity trip to Hunstanton for Brewin's Stroke Group

A solicitors firm has pledged £1,000 to a Northampton-based stroke charity after a year long fundraising effort.

Throughout the year Bedford Road-based law firm, Access Legal, which is part of Shoosmiths LLP, have fundraised £1,000 for Brewin's Stoke Group to have a jolly outing to the seaside.

The volunteer-led stroke group, which started six years ago, meets every last Friday of the month to host support sessions at Parklands Community Centre for members and their family who have been affected by a stroke.

The two-hour sessions include yoga, Tai Chi, arts and crafts, cake making and a good chat with new found friends.

Occupational therapy student at the University of Northampton and charity co-founder Dawn Travill said: "About six years ago it came about as an idea really. It took a long time to get off the ground - it was really hard to get established.

"We wanted to set up a group in Northampton - we knew there was a huge need for it. It was so small at first but now there's so many people that come."

The summer outing to Hunstanton is taking place on Friday, July 27.

She added: "£1,000 will help with the running of the group as a whole but it does pay for all the coach. It is really nice to have that - it gives everyone a day out. Some people here probably have not been to the seaside for a long time.

"We were delighted - we are a small group, we don't get any funding. To have someone give such a sizeable donation that makes it possible to take these people out on a trip. It feels amazing."

Access Legal, who has worked with clients who have suffered from having strokes in the past, has also been hosting a mufti-day once a week this month for 'Make May Purple'.