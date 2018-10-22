Northampton soldiers' church to host special Armistice Day remembrance concert

A special remembrance concert held to mark the 100-year anniversary of Armistice Day will be held in Northampton's soldiers' church next month.

The award-winning Northampton Concert Band will play two one-hour sets at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Sheep Street that will feature a sing-a-long and the likes of The Great Escape, Songs of the Great War, Fanfare for Heroes, At Dawn They Slept and more.

The band will also play renditions of Last Post and Abide with Me before closing with the national anthem.

The Sheep Street church is known as the Forces Church for Northamptonshire because of its ties to the military and the 7,000 soldiers of the two World Wars are remembered there.

"The Holy Sepulchre is the soldiers' church," said concert organiser and founder trustee of the Holy Sepulchre Restoration John Kightley MBE.

"It was the home of the Northamptonshire Regiment and the military has had an enormous impact on the restoration of the church.

"It's the right place for the concert."

"This is our 170th fundraising concert; we have raised thousands of pounds using the round as a venue," he added.

A remembrance service will be held by Reverend Canon Stephen Trott and a wreath will be laid by a cadet to mark Armistice Day.

The We Will Remember Them show at the Holy Sepulchre Church on Saturday, November 10.

Prior to the start of the concert at 7.30pm there will be a reception at 6.30pm.

Tickets can be bought by calling Mr Kightley on 01604 754 782. Admission is £11 and £6 for under 16s.