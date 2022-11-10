Northampton social workers who went above and beyond for people with cancer scoop Macmillan award

Two Northampton based Macmillan social workers who went above and beyond for people living with cancer have been honoured with a Macmillan award

Jan Bolton and Sonya Genus, based at Northampton General Hospital, were awarded the ‘Whatever It Takes Award’, which recognises ‘unsung heroes’ for their inspirational work to support people living with cancer in Northamptonshire.

The annual awards honour the incredible work of Macmillan professionals and teams up and down the country over the past year and beyond. Jan and Sonya were nominated by colleagues for their dedication to supporting people living with cancer as the Macmillan Social Work Team.

Jan Bolton and Sonya Genus from the Macmillan Social Work Team in Northampton

People with cancer have a wide range of social care needs but, often, provision falls woefully short. Northampton General Hospital set out to change this by incorporating the Macmillan Social Care Team into their multidisciplinary cancer team.

The team, comprising Macmillan Social Care Coordinator Jan Bolton and Macmillan Social Care Worker Sonya Genus, proactively responds to the holistic needs of patients and their families.

Rachel Atkinson, Macmillan Partnership Manager for Northamptonshire, said: “Jan and Sonya constantly go above and beyond what is expected. They supported an elderly man to deal with the practical aspects of his daughter’s death, and they helped a young family make memories when the mother was dying by arranging a tea party.”

She continued: “The Macmillan Excellence Awards are an annual opportunity to show our appreciation for Macmillan professionals, who work tirelessly day in day out to make a real difference for people with cancer in Northamptonshire.

“The awards highlight the partnership work between Macmillan and the NHS with roles usually funded thanks to the public’s generosity.

“This year that work has been more vital than ever, due to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“We are incredibly proud of Jan and Sonya and all our professionals, and their continued commitment to going above and beyond in their work.”

Macmillan’s prestigious and independent awards highlight excellence across the UK and the impact of Macmillan professionals and teams who have done whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.

The awards allow Macmillan to celebrate our professionals’ unique spirit by showcasing not just what Macmillan professionals do, but how they do it.