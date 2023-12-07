Northampton shoe factory joins in on Christmas Jumper Day to support children in need

Embracing the festive spirit, the team at Barker Shoes dug out their Christmas jumpers and joined the nationwide initiative led by Save the Children to raise funds for children facing adversities.

Christmas Jumper Day, an annual event orchestrated by Save the Children, unites millions of individuals across the country and beyond. Participants wear their favourite festive jumpers, encouraging donations that assist in creating brighter futures for children in challenging circumstances.

"At Barker Shoes, we believe in giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season" expressed Production Manager, Owen Prickett. ”Participating in Christmas Jumper Day allows us to bring smiles to faces and support children in need.”

