Northampton shoe factory joins in on Christmas Jumper Day to support children in need
Christmas Jumper Day, an annual event orchestrated by Save the Children, unites millions of individuals across the country and beyond. Participants wear their favourite festive jumpers, encouraging donations that assist in creating brighter futures for children in challenging circumstances.
"At Barker Shoes, we believe in giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season" expressed Production Manager, Owen Prickett. ”Participating in Christmas Jumper Day allows us to bring smiles to faces and support children in need.”
The day was filled with festive cheer as the team rallied together, raising £63.20 in donations. To magnify this gesture of generosity, the Managing Director doubled the contributions, resulting in a total of £126.40 for Save the Children.