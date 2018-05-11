Northampton school girl's bid to save the planet with anti-plastic campaign

A nine-year-old is calling on Northampton businesses to back her campaign to reduce plastic and save our marine life.

Little Jessica Bainbridge of Grange Park was left heartbroken by the recent series of BBC1 Blue Planet 2 - which looked at how human activity is having a drastic impact on the infiltration of litter and plastic in our oceans, which in turn is having an impact on marine life.

Jessica is asking for your help to save our environment in Northampton and beyond.

As part of a school project, the nine-year-old created the Bertie Bottle initiative and is now calling on Northampton businesses to reduce of single-use plastics and tell her what they are doing to sustain it in the long-run.

Jessica, whose school has since introduced plastic recycling bins off the back of her idea, said: “I created Bertie Bottle because of my concern about plastics that end up in the oceans and the problem litter causes to wildlife."

She wants companies to stop giving out plastic straws to customers, make a consistent effort to recycle their cans, glass and plastic bottles and replace their plastics with a suitable alternative.

So far the Riverside Hub, the Kairos Centre and The Grange Inn have signed up to Jessica's scheme.

Sign up to Bertie Bottle by emailing the scheme.

Each business who joins the Bertie Bottle Campaign will receive a personalised poster to be displayed in their business to show their pledge.

This will be showcased on the Bertie Bottle Campaign Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you are a company and want to get one of Jessica's forms, email: bertiethebottle@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/Bertie-Bottle-Campaign-1825132867537601/