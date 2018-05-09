Northampton School for Boys teacher 'delighted and honoured' to win Royal Society of Chemistry award

A science teacher at Northampton School for Boys says she is "delighted and honoured" at having won a Royal Society of Chemistry Schools Education award.

Belfast-born Naomi Hennah was recognised for her work done in developing and promoting the importance of language and literacy approaches in chemistry education practical work.

She receives £2,000 and a medal, as well as £1,000 for her school science department.

“I am delighted and honoured. I am an ordinary teacher who enjoys what they do and seeks to do it better.

"I have a particular passion for chemistry and try to share its wonder with my students,” said Mrs Hennah.

The award recognises the originality and impact of the teachers' research, or for their contributions to the chemical sciences industry or chemistry education.

It also acknowledges the importance of teamwork across the chemical sciences, and the abilities of individuals to develop successful collaborations.

Dr Robert Parker, chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry said: “The chemical sciences are vital for the wellbeing of our world and chemical scientists help to change people’s lives for the better. That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate the innovation and expertise of our community through our prizes and awards.

“This year’s inspiring and influential winners come from a range of specialisms, backgrounds, countries and communities. Each has done their bit to advance excellence in the chemical sciences – to improve the lives of people around the world now and in the future.”

Fifty previous winners of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s awards have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their pioneering work, including 2016 Nobel laureates Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Ben Feringa.