Northampton School for Boys - Britain's top sporting state school!

The ranking list is compiled annually by the national media publication, School Sport Magazine, and takes into account the results of all British School National Sport competitions across the past academic year.

It was a remarkable year for NSB in school sport, which saw nine school teams reach national finals, across six different sports. The school won national titles at Twickenham in U15 Rugby and at the Hawthorns Stadium in both U12A and U12B Football.

The U16 Basketball and U18 Water Polo teams were national runners up, the Inter Boys Cross Country took bronze in their national team final and the U15 Water Polo squad together with the Junior and Intermediate Boys Athletics teams also took a top 10 national ranking at their respective finals events.

The school's Indoor Rowing programme produced 5 Gold medals at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships and Michael Graham, then in Year 8, achieved a World Record time in the 500m sprint.

There were additional local and regional successes in Netball, Cricket and Table Tennis, together with a firmly embedded myriad of recreational sports provision for all students, with outstanding uptake levels. Last year, international sports tours ran to South Africa at Senior Rugby and to Madrid at U13 Football and Basketball and 4 students represented their country in international sporting fixtures.

NSB Director of Sport, Gary Burton commented, 'This is the 4th time in the last 10 years that NSB has achieved this phenomenal accolade and it is testament to the wonderful work and support of students / staff / parents and community coaches / helpers.

"NSB places enormous value on the importance of education beyond the classroom and the power that a rich extra-curricular programme can have in helping to develop healthy, skilled and well-rounded students.

