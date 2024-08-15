Northampton school celebrates second year of A-Level results including 10-year-old achieving A* in Maths
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wootton Park School opened its Sixth Form in September 2021, so the 2024 cohort is only the second to receive A-Level results at the school.
Top performers include Ed with three A*s and off to study Mathematics at The University of Warwick, Eddy with two A*s and one grade A off to study Physics and Astrophysics at The University of Birmingham, Jai with two A*s one a grade A and is off to study Architecture at The University of Nottingham, Zainab with one A* and three A grades looking to study Dental Surgery and Ella who achieved three straight A grades and is off to The University of Nottingham to study Veterinary Science.
Plus a special congratulations to Kautilya Katariya, a Year 5 learner in the school’s primary phase, who achieved an A* in his Maths A Level at the agree of just 10.
Dan Rosser, Principal, said: “We are delighted to report some outstanding achievements by students in their A Levels and other qualifications. We are extremely proud of all our students.
"They have worked incredibly hard in such difficult times and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that students are able to progress onto higher education and apprenticeships. Huge congratulations to our Year 13; you should be so proud of your achievements.”
With an expected 82 percent of students having gained a place at their preferred university before the clearing process, the school is delighted that they have made the most of the support and guidance on offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.