Northampton Saints Foundation is putting children on the path to a brighter future

The foundation was founded in 2018 and is supporting around 6,000 children from more challenging backgrounds as they head back to school after the summer break.The video, released this week, features two of the foundation’s ambassadors, former Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood and current fly-half James Grayson, who use the Saints’ sporting values to inspire, support and educate children and young people in need.The Foundation’s Managing Director, Catherine Deans said: “As young people head back to the classroom, demand for our services has never been greater.“With the cost of living crisis putting increasing pressure on families, children right across the region are increasingly in need of our support to ensure they stay engaged at school where they can be given the security and stability they so badly need.“Many of the children and young people are referred to us by mental health services at a time of crisis. Through our education and social inclusion programmes which are held in mainstream schools and at hubs in Northampton, Milton Keynes and Ipswich, we teach our students the skills they need to build positive futures for themselves and, ultimately, help to save lives.”Thanks to the work of the Foundation, 93% of the students referred to the charity in the past year have returned to full-time education, training or employment. But more still needs to be done.Catherine said: “Our focus is very much on the remaining 7%. With the support of our amazing volunteers, fundraisers and donors we will be looking to open additional hubs across the region this year, and extend the services we offer, to ensure that no child who needs our support is left behind.”