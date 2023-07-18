Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchinson faces challenge of bungalow renovation with help of Toolstation

A semi-detached bungalow is probably the last place you’d expect a celebrated rugby player to want to buy.

But Northampton Saints Centre Rory Hutchinson bought a semi-detached bungalow in the Northampton area in the middle of April and thinks it has bags of potential. The player, who has played 100 times for The Saints, is looking to convert the property and make it bigger and more modern.

He picked up the keys just before the season ended and he and his business partner have been working on it since then. When playing and training, he hasn’t had much time to devote to the development, but he has stepped up the efforts during the off-season.

Rory Hutchinson

Rory has brought in a series of experts including electricians, carpenters and bricklayers to help with the renovation and is trying to optimise the time that they have together.

Rory Hutchinson says: “I expect that we’ll complete the bungalow in the next four to six months. These projects can be tough as you have to account for the weather and trades being busy, so it's really important to optimise the time we have to work together. I’ve had to work around matches and training and with five weeks off before pre-season training begins, I’ve tried to do as much as possible.

Rory worked with Toolstation who also donated several products including a DeWalt drill which Rory has used to put a roof on the bungalow and to help with carpentry throughout the renovation. He says: “Thanks to Toolstation for helping me with the equipment. I’ve used the drill to put a roof on the bungalow. It’s a handy bit of kit to have and help with the build.”

Rory is on first name terms with his local store and to help conquer his project has taken advantage of the local store’s support and their click and collect service to help his project.