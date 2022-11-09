Northampton Saints captain Lewis is using his experience to encourage more young people to stay on the right path

From his early years in Ipswich, to his England debut against Wales in 2019 and becoming captain of Northampton Saints in 2021, 26-year-old Lewis is certainly no stranger to hard work - his talent, passion and positive attitude earning him widespread praise from teammates and commentators from across the rugby world.While Lewis’ career continues to set English rugby alight, he knows only too well how easy it can be for young people to stray onto a very different path.At a young age, Lewis witnessed the devastating effects of gang culture at close hand having seen members of his own family face their own struggle. While Lewis stresses he was never involved personally, he is determined to use his experience to educate others about the dangers, and support young people to build positive futures for themselves.He said: “I’ve seen how hard it can be and I know how difficult it is to get the right support. That’s why I’m so happy to be an ambassador for Northampton Saints Foundation, to show young people what’s possible, engage with them and inspire them to build a brighter future.“It’s an important time now, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis taking hold, and the work of the foundation is perhaps more important now than ever. Young people in our communities need our help and I’m determined to do everything I can to support them.”Set-up in 2018, Northampton Saints Foundation shares the sporting values of the Northampton Saints and uses them to inspire, educate and support young people and their communities.The foundation, and the work it does, is an extension of the legacy left behind by Reverend Samuel Wathan Wigg who founded Northampton Saints Rugby Football in 1880 as a way of supporting some of the town’s more troubled children and young people.Today, the charity, which is based at Franklin’s Gardens, hosts a number of education and social inclusion sessions, both in mainstream schools and in hubs located in Northampton, Milton Keynes and Ipswich, to help improve wellbeing and enable young people to learn new skills. There is a strong focus on preparing students for future employment, giving them the opportunity to take part in regular work experience placements and community projects to help them develop their problem-solving skills and sense of team spirit.Lewis said: “Not everyone is academic. I sometimes struggled to stay focussed at school because it became clear very early on that sport was my thing. Over the years, I’ve learnt how to cope in high-pressure environments and bring a team together. These are all skills I want to bring to my role as ambassador.“Northampton Saints Foundation does amazing work, supporting young people to put them on the right path and I’ve always been interested in getting involved and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.“I know I’m really lucky. Rugby has given me everything but now I feel it’s time for me to give something back. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the young people – I’m sure they can teach me something too!”For more information about the work of Northampton Saints Foundation visit www.northamptonsaintsfoundation.org