Northampton Saints and Travis Perkins join up for ninth Christmas toy and hamper collection

The Northampton Saints and Travis Perkins have reunited for their ninth Christmas Toy collection and this will take place this weekend at the match against the Barbarians at Franklin Gardens.Travis Perkins’ and Northampton Saints’ Christmas Toy Collection returns for its ninth year.

Ahead of Christmas, Travis Perkins, the UK's leading distributor of building materials, has teamed up with Northampton Saints and the Northampton Saints Foundation to share donations from the club’s supporters and Travis Perkins’ colleagues and customers to support families in need, and young people in care.

The ninth Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints Big Christmas and Toy and Hamper Collection will see supporters, customers and colleagues spend up to £10 on a new toy or gift, or hamper product and put them in a festive Christmas bag.

Travis Perkins Toy Collection

Donations can be made at Saints’ match against the Barbarians on Saturday 26th November, with supporters able to drop them off at one of multiple points around Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens. There will also be a Travis Perkins truck accepting donations next to the statue in front of the club’s receptions. Travis Perkins customers can also drop off toys and items in advance of the game at the Harvey Reeves Road branch and at the Northampton Saints reception or shop, ahead of the fixture.

Since the campaign first launched in 2013, thousands of young people have benefited from the generous support from Travis Perkins’ colleagues and Northampton Saints supporters. The rugby club and builders merchant estimate the campaign has made thousands of donations since the initiative began.

Travis Perkins Managing Director Kieran Griffin said:

“We have a long tradition of supporting the Big Toy and Hamper Collection, which always has such a positive impact in the Northampton area, and as a major local employer we are proud to continue supporting this initiative at the heart of our communities at such a crucial and poignant time. Our colleagues, customers and Saints supporters are all incredibly generous and the toys, gifts and food items will go a long way to making Christmas a little bit more cheerful for young people and families this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad