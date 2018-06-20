Northampton's Mounts Baths makes a splash after changing room makeover

Northampton's Mounts Baths's changing rooms have been officially reopened as a communal space after months of renovation work.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday (June 20) to mark the launch of the leisure centre's scrubbed-up changing rooms, which have been refurbished in the style of its original Art Deco design.

The lines in red mark where walls were knocked down.

First opened in 1936, Mounts Baths is one of only two art deco facilities in the country. The centre has many of its original features and is a listed designated Grade II building.

The renovation has introduced larger lockers, bigger cubicles and new toilets and showers.

There is also now one of the town's only Changing Places rooms specially equipped for people with complex disabilities, as well as buggy parking and a "vanity area" with hairdryers.

Managing director of Northampton Leisure Trust Ian Redfern said: “We spent a considerable amount of time collecting customer feedback around the changing facilities at Mounts Baths to find out what would inspire our customers to stay active. After lots of planning and work, we are delighted with the final result that is already being enjoyed by our fantastic customers in Northampton.”

In 2017, the Mounts Baths was named by BBC Culture as one of the world's best Art Deco swimming pools.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council, said “It’s a pleasure to help open the Baths and we hope more people will come and enjoy the improved facility, which is housed in this absolutely stunning building.”