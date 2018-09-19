Northampton's first triplets in three years are due 'any day now'

A Kings Heath couple are set to become the proud parents of Northampton's first set of triplets in nearly three years.

Hannah Donoghue and Ben Fagan are expecting two baby girls and a boy all at once in early October.

Hannah says carrying triplets has "not been any different" to her first pregnancies.

With less than a month to go until Hannah reaches full term, they have been told the triplets will be the first of their kind in Northampton for nearly three years.

The couple say their jaws hit the floor when they went for a scan at Northampton General Hospital earlier this year and were told doctors had found three sets of heartbeats.

Hannah, 29, said: "Obviously when I first found out it was a shock, but now I've had time to take it in I'm feeling good about it. I'm not worried at all.

"Of course things can get a bit uncomfortable at the end of a pregnancy but I'm very excited."

The three siblings are Hannah's third pregnancy - and because the couple already have three girls between them, it means their family will grow to eight people before Christmas.

She said: "I really thought carrying triplets would be different but it isn't. I thought I would have a massive appetite all the time."

Dad Ben, 30, said: "We know it's going to be difficult and we know we'll always be outnumbered but we relish the challenge.

Hannah and Ben have already picked out the names - Lester, Kasey and Ella.

"I've got more and more excited as time's gone on. We really want to give them the best chance we can.

"We've had lots of support from family and friends and everyone has been sending their love.

"I've got to say finding a three-seat pram has been the hardest part so far."

Ben and Hannah are planning on moving to a larger house before Christmas to make room for their new extra-large family.