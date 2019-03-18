Northampton's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients at GP surgeries were asked in March 2018 to rate their local practice on a range of important aspects that affect the healthcare experience.
One of these survey questions was to rate the 'experience of making an appointment'. Below are the Northampton surgeries that scored the highest and are among the top 15 in the town.
#15 - Abington Park Surgery - 66.2 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 82.6 per cent)
Google
other
#14 - Abington Medical Centre - 66.6 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 77.9 per cent)
Google
other
# 13 - Penvale Park Medical Centre - 66.7 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 79.1 per cent)
Google
other
#12 - Favell Plus Surgery - 68.9 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 73.5 per cent)
Google
other
View more