Northampton's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

One of these survey questions was to rate the 'experience of making an appointment'. Below are the Northampton surgeries that scored the highest and are among the top 15 in the town.

#15 - Abington Park Surgery - 66.2 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 82.6 per cent) Google other Buy a Photo

#14 - Abington Medical Centre - 66.6 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 77.9 per cent) Google other Buy a Photo

# 13 - Penvale Park Medical Centre - 66.7 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 79.1 per cent) Google other Buy a Photo

#12 - Favell Plus Surgery - 68.9 per cent of respondents answered 'very good' or 'fairly good' for appointment satisfaction. (Overall experience: 73.5 per cent) Google other Buy a Photo

View more