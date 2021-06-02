Northampton road CLOSED after collision between car and pedestrian

A collision took place between a car and a pedestrian on Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

Billing Brook Road in Northampton is currently closed due to a collision between a car and a pedestrian earlier this afternoon (June 2).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This was a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a woman, is being treated on the scene currently by paramedics."

Police have informed the Chronicle & Echo that the pedestrian is conscious so "a good sign".

Weston Favell Shopping Centre, tweeting in relation to the road closures, said: "Billing Brook road is currently closed due to an incident. So please use A43 / Octagon way / Penistone road if you can, to access and exit the centre for now, please.

"We will update you as soon as we know more. Thank you for your cooperation."