Northampton road CLOSED after collision between car and pedestrian
The female pedestrian is conscious, police said
Billing Brook Road in Northampton is currently closed due to a collision between a car and a pedestrian earlier this afternoon (June 2).
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This was a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a woman, is being treated on the scene currently by paramedics."
Police have informed the Chronicle & Echo that the pedestrian is conscious so "a good sign".
Weston Favell Shopping Centre, tweeting in relation to the road closures, said: "Billing Brook road is currently closed due to an incident. So please use A43 / Octagon way / Penistone road if you can, to access and exit the centre for now, please.
"We will update you as soon as we know more. Thank you for your cooperation."
More to follow.