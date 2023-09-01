Northampton rising star Ebuka Nwokeji sprints to double gold at national championships

Nwokeji blitzed the field in the 100m and 200m finals, dominating two of the premiere sprinting events to cap off a breakout year that has seen his star rise rapidly at the national and international level.

In front of an excited crowd at the National Championship in Birmingham, Nwokeji was electric out of the blocks in the 100m final. He gained an early lead and never relinquished it, driving through the finish line in 10.54 seconds. That mark ranks Nwokeji 2nd in the UK among U17 sprinters this year and a 4th fastest U17 of all time. "I could feel I had a great start so I just stayed focused on maintaining my technique and pushing all the way through the line," Nwokeji said. Hitting his top speed by 60m, he accelerated away from the field and won.

The following day, the teenage speedster returned to the track supremely confident and posted an emphatic win in the 200m final. He exploded down the straightaway to stop the clock at 21.31 seconds.” I had great energy going into the 200 final. I executed my race plan and gave it everything I had," said Nwokeji. Showing impressive stamina, he held his form through the turn and powered down the home straightaway to cross first in, shattering his previous personal best, and securing the No. 1 spot in the UK U17m rankings for 200m.

200m Ebuka Nwokeji

His stunning double gold performance announced Nwokeji's arrival as a force on the athletics scene. “You can't fluke a double gold at Nationals. Ebuka proved he's the real deal and his times show he's ready to compete with the best of the best.” says his mother, Mrs Nwokeji. For Nwokeji, the wins fulfilled a dream.

"It's an amazing feeling to accomplish my goal of winning gold," said an elated Nwokeji after the meet. "The support from my family, friends, and coaches means the world. "

Nwokeji's sensational performance at the National Championships is the crowning achievement – so far – of a junior career filled with precocious success. At just 16 years old, he is already rewriting record books and establishing himself as one of the country's most promising young sprint talents. He has had various breakthroughs at age 16, with representing England twice internationally this year. firstly at Scotland in The SAIB Schools competition and bringing home a gold medal and at the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Trinidad and Tobago where he won the silver medal at the 100m.

He has already notched several achievements this year:

Double Gold National Champion Ebuka Nwokeji

🥈Commonwealth YG 100m

🥇U17 Nationals 100m

🥇U17 Nationals 200m

🥈U20 Nationals 100m

🥇SAIB International 200m

🥇English Schools 200m IB record

🥇Middlesex U17 200m Record

🥇Northants School County 100m Record

🥇Northants School County 200m Record

But Nwokeji is aware he still has plenty of room for improvement. His focus now shifts to offseason training and getting stronger for a critical 2024 campaign. He plans to move up to the U20 age bracket next season and compete at the World Juniors and European Juniors.

“My times are good but I know I can go faster,” says Nwokeji. “The best is definitely yet to come if I keep working hard.

First though, Nwokeji will enjoy his amazing performance at the National Championships. His gold medals cap a season no one could have predicted for the soft-spoken teen just 12 months ago. Ebuka Nwokeji appears destined for greatness in British and international sprinting.