Northampton restaurant wins Restaurant of the Year at ‘Curry Oscar’s’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aramintas Restaurant has won the Asian Curry Award 2023 - a prestigious national award highly recognised in our industry - dubbed the ‘Curry Oscar’s’!

Winning this prestigious award is a huge honour and a reflection of the hard work and commitment from our team over nearly 25 years of service. A Special thank you for the continued support of our loyal customers, without our patrons this would not be impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Islam - “It is truly a honour to Win the Asian Curry Awards. The community spirit in Northampton is second to none, in a short period of time since our relocation we have had incredible support. This award is for all our loyal customers who have supported us over the last 24 years!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner of Asian Curry Awards 2023

These are the Oscars of the curry industry so to be recognised in this way is a huge honour. We’ve seen firsthand the level of fierce competition in our industry and to come on top is a special privilege.

We look forward to celebrating our 25 Year Anniversary Next Year - we can’t have asked for better way of kickstarting this celebration. The Best is yet to come, we’ve more ideas in the pipeline and we can’t wait to showcase this in the future. “

This is the first time a Northampton restaurant has ever emerged victorious in a category at the Asian Curry Awards, which is now in its 13th year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards was hosted by Samantha Simmons with awards presented by host of politicians - London Mayor Sadiq Khan , MP Paul Scully known as the ‘curry Minister’.