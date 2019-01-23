Northampton restaurant releases CCTV footage in hopes of catching burglar in striped hoody

A Northampton restaurant has released CCTV of a man rifling through their till during a break-in earlier this week.

Hashtag Justin Chef, on Wellingborough Road, was reportedly burgled at around 00:35am on Tuesday (January 22).

Do you know this man?

The restaurant has now released footage of a man in a striped hoody with a fur lining and wearing grey winter gloves emptying the till and reportedly making off with a tip box kept on the front desk.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000037233.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for a comment.