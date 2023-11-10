Northampton resident recognised as one of the top ten care assistants in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ten outstanding individuals have been distinguished from a competitive pool of over 5,000 care assistants from across the UK - each selected for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others.

Emma’s story of unparalleled kindness and generosity sets her apart. Shortlisted for her empathy and personalised care, Emma is highly regarded for building strong relationships with customers. When forging this bond of trust, Emma spends time listening and finds unique ways in which she can enhance the wellbeing of people she supports.

Earlier this year, Emma saw that a customer’s garden was rundown and had a vision to change the space from being overgrown and unsafe, to a welcoming, peaceful environment. Selflessly, Emma voluntarily took it upon herself to enlist the help of others to transform the space knowing the positive impact it would have on the person’s life.

Emma Wright- Caremark 'Incredible' finalist

For the garden makeover to be a success, Emma knew she needed all hands-on-deck and roped in colleagues to help on this garden project which generated a wonderful sense of team spirit. With the garden now in tip-top shape, Emma’s customer enjoys the wealth of benefits that come with having access to a safe outdoor space.

This kind-hearted act, coupled with her consistent devotion to her customers, has rightfully earned Emma a place amongst the ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists.

Franchise owner Prab Bawa, who nominated Emma, praised her efforts by saying:

“Emma’s empathy and ability to connect with customers is extraordinary. She makes customers feel heard and valued, providing not just physical aid but also emotional support. Customers often describe her as more than just a caregiver; she's a cherished friend who brings joy into their lives.”

They go on to say:

“Her dedication is contagious. It motivates colleagues to aspire to her level of care and commitment.”

One of Emma’s Caremark customers endorses her nomination:

"Emma's dedication and warmth have changed my life. She's more than a caregiver.”

Another says:

"Emma is a true asset to the organisation."

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, expressed his gratitude for the ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists, stating:

“A huge congratulations to our ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists. Caremark prides itself on delivering the very best care to its customers, and I’m incredibly lucky to work with such devoted, considerate people who really support their communities.

“Each finalist has done something exceptionally worthy of being recognised, and we are privileged to be honouring their achievements. This event is our way of appreciating the dedication and compassion displayed by the people who make a real difference in the lives of our customers.

“We hope this inaugural award ceremony will provide our finalists with an unforgettable experience and encourage more positive stories to be shared so that we can continue to celebrate the triumphs of our care assistants each year.”

To celebrate the significant contributions of these care assistants, Caremark is hosting a luxurious event at the prestigious Fortnum & Mason in London on 17 November 2023. All ten finalists will enjoy this exclusive experience at one of London’s most iconic venues. The event promises an afternoon starting with drinks and networking, followed by a lavish afternoon tea and recognition for each finalist's achievements.

The event at Fortnum & Mason will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner, The Incredible of the Year, – adding an element of suspense and excitement to the occasion.