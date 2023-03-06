Northampton pupil wins national writing competition and becomes published author!

Sixteen-year-old Imogen Plater from Northampton, has been selected as the East Midlands winner in Pearson’s national writing competition, My Twist on a Tale, Represent! Her story about how women's beauty is represented has been published today in a brand-new book.

In autumn 2022, digital media learning company Pearson encouraged children and young people between the ages of 4–19 to shine a light on the page, representing what, and who, they feel is being left out in literature today. All 18 winning entries have been compiled into a brand-new book, My Twist on a Tale: Represent!

Scooping the award in the East Midlands category, Imogen Plater’s work, Representing women’s bodies in modern society.

Imogen Plater with Headteacher Jason Lewis

Imogen’s story is told from the perspective of a hungry girl who is calorie-counting and wants the type of body portrayed by many celebrities. Sharing the quotes and examples of a number of famous women, she realises how a few influential people are changing the lives of young girls and affecting their futures.

The narrator considers the pain that some young people are experiencing, trading fertility for flat stomachs and thigh gaps; misguided by doctored photographs and plastic surgery, warping how the world considers real beauty. In an optimistic finish, she concludes that while we might never be good enough for society, we can be good enough for ourselves.

Imogen, who attends Bosworth Independent College in Northampton, said: “I chose to shine a light on this topic because it is often taboo due to people’s fears, or lack of understanding of how to deal with these issues. They often deny the existence of such a debilitating norm.”

Students from across schools and colleges in the UK entered the competition, writing and reshaping their own diverse pieces. Eighteen winning entries were picked across categories including KS1 through to KS5, and all regions in the UK. The resulting book, My Twist on a Tale: Represent! is available to download on Pearson’s website, with all budding authors receiving their very own hard copy as part of their prize. Audio versions of each winning entry will soon be made available too.

Danny Cuttell, Head of Secondary English at Pearson: “Imogen should be extremely proud of the story she has written. This is a deeply thoughtful and important tale which forces the reader to challenge modern stereotypes of beauty, and how girls today consider not only their image, but their core identities. It’s a refreshing topic, and sure to affect many readers.

“At Pearson we are committed to inspiring diversity and inclusion among young people, and shining a light on new voices and topics that might not be found elsewhere. We were thrilled at the brilliant standard of entries to My Twist on a Tale this year, and feel honoured to share this provocative, gripping, reflective collection of talent with a national audience. Everyone who submitted a piece should be very proud of their creation.”

