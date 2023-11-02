Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group runs PSA testing event for a second year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, around 240 men signed up for the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing event, a blood test that is able to help diagnose prostate problems, which includes prostate cancer. Due to the fact that the NHS do not currently run a PSA screening programme, The Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group feel it is imperative to raise awareness and encourage men over 40 years of age to get tested for prostate cancer, which is why they are running this event for a second year.

Originally, 200 spaces were available for the event held at the NCCC but the uptake of gentleman booking onto the event has been so successful, a further 50 spaces have been released to accommodate as many men as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, following the results of the event, 13 men were found to have a high PSA reading within their age range and 5 men with levels which were borderline, meaning 18 men who wouldn’t routinely be checked for prostate cancer have been able to seek further investigation thanks to the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group at the NCCC T20 Event

Many men with early prostate cancer will not notice any symptoms or any changes to their body, which is why the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group, from experience, understand the importance of getting tested.

Some of the key signs to look out for which could indicate a prostate-related issue, are:• Difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder• A weak flow when you urinate• A feeling that your bladder has not emptied properly• Dribbling urine after you finish urinating• Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night• A sudden need to urinate – you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet.

(Key signs from Prostate Cancer UK)

DETAILS OF THE EVENTDate: Saturday 18th November 2023Time: 11:00am – 3:30pmVenue: Northampton County Cricket Ground, Northampton, NN1 4TJ (Wantage Road entrance – free parking available on-site)

If anyone would like to book onto the event, they can:

Call: 01926 419959