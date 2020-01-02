Northampton primary school pupils tidy up community in time for Christmas

Primary school children in Northampton helped to make their community look tidy in time for Christmas with a litter pick.

Children from Briar Hill Primary School were treated to a visit from Santa Claus and a hot chocolate after the litter pick organised by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH)

Briar Hill Primary School children on the litter pick. Photo: Northampton Partnership Homes

Janice Marshall, from the school, said: "We are an 'eco school' and take pride in our local area.

"We also recognise the importance of our children learning about environmental issues and what they can do to help.

"Taking part in NPH’s event has given our year six children the opportunity to design posters to encourage the local community to “Keep Briar Hill Tidy” as well as getting involved with the litter pick.

"They really enjoyed the afternoon and the hot chocolate with Santa was the icing on the cake!

"We’re really looking forward to working with NPH to organise another Keep Briar Hill Tidy event in the new year.”

Northampton Borough Council, Veolia, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Northamptonshire Police are working with NPH to tackle flytipping across Northampton.

NPH housing officer Dan Bush organised the event to get residents thinking about what they do with their rubbish.

“We know that littering and flytipping are the things that residents dislike most in their neighbourhoods and we want them to know that we take this issue seriously," he said.

The litter pick organisers and supporters from the emergency services. Photo: Northampton Partnership Homes

"We were delighted to have Briar Hill primary on board. The children showed real community spirit and did a wonderful job of making the area litter-free!

"We know that festivities at this time of year can cause more rubbish than usual, however, we would urge residents to check their collection day and not to put bin bags outside early, as this can attract vermin.”

If there is flytipping near a council home, report it directly to NPH at www.nph.org.uk/report-asb

All other reports of flytipping can be reported to Northampton Borough Council at www.mycouncil.northampton.digital/reportIt.html

